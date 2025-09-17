Some Nepal jailbreak fugitives return to prison

Fugitives Begin Surrender

Kathmandu

Days after Nepal’s massive jailbreak during violent anti-corruption protests, some escaped prisoners have begun surrendering. Among them is 46-year-old convicted smuggler Avinash Rai, who shocked his family by appearing at their Kathmandu home before returning to Nakhu prison. He had fled with thousands of others when chaos engulfed the capital, leaving 73 people dead and security forces overwhelmed.

The jailbreak occurred as protesters torched parliament and government offices, demanding accountability after years of corruption and economic struggles. Nearly 13,500 inmates escaped nationwide as jails burned. Police say about 5,000 fugitives have been recaptured, some even caught by Indian forces at the border. Many hardened criminals remain at large, while others like Rai surrendered voluntarily, having nearly served their terms.

Rai, jailed for smuggling contraband across the India-Nepal border, had served 20 months of a 22-month sentence. His friend Nagendra Shreshtha said the family urged him to return before police found him. Alongside Rai, 40-year-old Som Gopali, convicted of assault, also surrendered, hugging his wife and family before walking back inside. Families described the moment as painful but necessary.

Nakhu prison still shows scars from the unrest. Its walls are blackened, protest slogans cover entrances, and volunteers deliver mattresses and utensils for inmates. Locals said the first night after the escape was filled with fear.

Families now hope Nepal’s interim government, tasked with leading the country toward elections in 2026, will improve conditions and restore stability. With most of the nation’s workforce in informal jobs and low incomes, protesters say meaningful change cannot be delayed any longer.