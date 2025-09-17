World leaders greet PM Modi on 75th birthday

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday on Wednesday with warm wishes pouring in from leaders across the globe. Messages highlighted his leadership, India’s rising global stature, and close international partnerships.

US President Donald Trump led tributes, calling Modi his “friend” during a phone call. Trump praised India’s role in peace efforts and reaffirmed ties between Washington and New Delhi. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a selfie, lauding Modi’s strength and wishing him health and energy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Modi for his “enormous contribution” to strengthening India-Russia ties. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Modi as a friend and celebrated the Indian community’s role in Australia, looking forward to “many more years of friendship.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recalled his March visit to India, praising Modi’s “wisdom of leadership” and inviting him to New Zealand. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also extended greetings, recalling India’s successful G20 presidency and celebrating strong UK-India relations.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Modi as a “good friend” and pledged to deepen bilateral ties. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama highlighted India’s religious harmony and global role, crediting Modi with strengthening national confidence.

Bill Gates also wished Modi good health and “continued strength,” praising India’s collaboration with the Gates Foundation on health, innovation, and development across the Global South.

The global outpouring of wishes reflects India’s growing influence under Modi’s leadership, as well as strong personal and diplomatic bonds he has built over the years.