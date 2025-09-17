Khalistani group threatens Indian consulate siege

Vancouver

A pro-Khalistan group has threatened to “lay siege” to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver amid ongoing India-Canada efforts to restore diplomatic ties. The US-based organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) said the action is planned for Thursday (today) and urged Indo-Canadians with appointments at the consulate to reschedule.

SFJ released a poster showing India’s new High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, with a target over his face. The group accused Indian consulates of running spy networks and monitoring Khalistan supporters. They cited Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2023 statement in Parliament about Indian agents being investigated in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, claiming consulates continue surveillance and intimidation of Khalistan Referendum campaigners.

SFJ also alleged that threats to its members were serious enough for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to place Inderjeet Singh Gosal, the current head of the Referendum campaign, under witness protection. The group stated that the siege aims to seek “accountability” for alleged espionage and harassment by Indian officials in Canada.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Consulate in Vancouver have not yet responded to the threat.

The issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada has gained renewed attention. A Canadian government report earlier this month confirmed that extremist groups, including Babbar Khalsa International and International SYF—both banned as terrorist organisations under Canadian law—continue to receive financial support from individuals and networks in the country. The report noted that such groups mostly operate through small, loosely connected networks rather than formal large organisations.

The situation adds to growing concerns over diplomatic security and extremist activity on foreign soil, highlighting the challenges in tackling transnational terrorism while maintaining bilateral relations.