DK Shivakumar announces ₹1,100 crore for road development

Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday announced a significant allocation of ₹1,100 crore for road repair and construction across Bengaluru, marking a major step toward addressing the city’s long-standing infrastructure challenges.

The initiative, he said, will ensure that every constituency in the city benefits from the funds, with a focus on delivering pothole-free, well-maintained roads. Shivakumar emphasised that road infrastructure plays a vital role in easing traffic congestion, improving public safety, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

“Bengaluru, as a growing metropolis, requires strong and reliable infrastructure. This allocation is a commitment to ensuring smooth connectivity and improved road conditions across all constituencies,” Shivakumar said. He further stressed that transparency and accountability would be maintained in the implementation of the projects.

Officials indicated that the funds would be used not only for repairing damaged stretches but also for new road construction in underdeveloped pockets of the city. The focus will be on sustainable and long-lasting road works to prevent recurring damage during monsoons.

The announcement has been welcomed by civic authorities, who noted that the investment would significantly strengthen Bengaluru’s infrastructure network. The government, they said, is determined to tackle the issue of potholes that has long plagued commuters and has often raised safety concerns. With this initiative, the state aims to set a benchmark for urban road development and reaffirm Bengaluru’s position as a leading global city with world-class civic infrastructure.