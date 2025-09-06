Six Killed in Cargo Ropeway Collapse at Pavagadh Hill

Panchmahal

Six people lost their lives on Saturday afternoon when a cargo ropeway trolley collapsed at the Shaktipeeth site on Pavagadh Hill in Panchmahal district, Gujarat. The trolley, used for transporting construction materials, fell from the fourth tower after the supporting cables snapped around 3:30 pm.

According to Panchmahal Collector Ajay Dahiya, five individuals were inside the trolley returning from the top of the hill when the accident occurred. The trolley struck the first tower, resulting in the immediate deaths of all five. Another person present at the site also died due to the impact. Dahiya confirmed that all the deceased have been identified and no injuries were reported beyond the fatalities. He has ordered the formation of a technical committee to investigate the incident, with a focus on maintenance procedures. The goods ropeway was operated by a contractor hired by the temple trust.

The victims included three locals, two from Kashmir, and one from Rajasthan. They were employed in various roles such as ropeway operators, temple security, and food service. Rescue operations were carried out by police, fire brigade, and district officials.

The Pavagadh ropeway, a mono-cable gondola system established in 1986, carries pilgrims to near the Kalika Mata Temple, part of the UNESCO-listed Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park. While the passenger ropeway was closed due to bad weather, the cargo ropeway remained active for construction work, including facility upgrades.

Authorities are investigating whether the trolley exceeded its load capacity or if lapses in routine inspections contributed to the accident. The Pavagadh ropeway has experienced similar incidents in the past, including a 2003 accident that killed seven people and prompted major safety reviews.