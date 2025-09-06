PM Modi Welcomes Trump’s Remarks, Reaffirms India-US Strategic Ties

PM Modi responds warmly to Trump, reaffirming strong and forward-looking India-US relations.

New Delhi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warmly responded to US President Donald Trump’s comments on the India-US relationship, expressing that he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the sentiments. Modi described the bilateral ties as positive and forward-looking, emphasizing a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership” between the two nations.

Trump had earlier referred to the India-US relationship as “very special” and affirmed his personal friendship with Modi, stating that there was “nothing to worry about” despite occasional differences. While he expressed displeasure with some of India’s recent policy choices, particularly regarding oil imports from Russia, he stressed that these did not undermine the broader partnership. Trump also clarified that he does not believe India has shifted its allegiance to China and noted his strong rapport with Modi, recalling recent meetings in Washington, including a joint press conference at the Rose Garden.

Modi’s response, posted on X, highlighted the forward-looking nature of the ties, signaling continued cooperation across strategic, economic, and global fronts.

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated the importance of the India-US partnership during a press briefing. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the relationship is anchored in shared democratic values, common interests, and robust people-to-people connections. He emphasized that the partnership has endured various transitions and challenges and affirmed India’s commitment to advancing a substantive agenda with the United States based on mutual respect and shared goals.

The exchanges underline the resilience of India-US ties, reflecting both personal rapport between the leaders and the broader strategic alignment of the two democracies in global affairs.