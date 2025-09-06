Minister Orders Action Over Hospital Staff Mass Leave

Sudhakar urges service-oriented staff, inspects hospital, ensures corrective measures

Chitradurga

District Minister D. Sudhakar has announced that strict action will be taken against hospital staff who went on mass leave, disrupting services at the district hospital. He instructed the District Commissioner and the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat to collect detailed reports from the concerned authorities and conduct a thorough review before initiating disciplinary measures.

The minister made an unexpected visit to the hospital on Saturday following media reports that several staff members had taken leave to go on trips. During his inspection, Sudhakar observed that 8 out of 15 staff members, including doctors and support personnel, had been granted leave. He warned that no one would be spared and strict action would be taken against those responsible to ensure accountability and proper functioning.

Sudhakar emphasized that the government expects doctors and hospital staff to have a service-oriented attitude so that citizens can receive timely and quality medical care. He also pointed out issues related to cleanliness, shortage of medical and support staff, and other deficiencies, assuring that corrective measures would be implemented immediately.

During the inspection, the minister visited several key areas, including the mother and child hospital, the emergency treatment unit, and various wards, to personally assess the condition of patients and hospital operations. He was accompanied by District Commissioner T. Venkatesh, ZP CEO Dr. S. Akash, Chief Surgeon Dr. S.P. Ravindra, and other senior hospital officials.

Sudhakar’s visit underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring that hospitals remain fully functional and that patient care is not compromised. The district administration has been instructed to monitor staff attendance closely and take timely action to prevent similar incidents in the future.