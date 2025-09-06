Train Disruptions

Saturday, September 6, 2025
Belagavi Railway Station Work Disrupts Train Services

Hubballi

Due to ongoing yard modification work at Belagavi railway station, several trains will face delays, restrictions, or partial cancellations, according to South Western Railway officials. Passengers are advised to check schedules and plan their travel accordingly.

Partial Cancellations:

Miraj–Belgaum Special (Train No. 07302) will terminate at Ghataprabha from September 7 to 10, with the segment between Ghataprabha and Belgaum cancelled.

Belgaum–Miraj Special (Train No. 07303) will start from Ghataprabha instead of Belgaum during the same period, with the Belgaum–Ghataprabha portion cancelled.

Trains Running Late or Under Restrictions:

KSR Bengaluru–Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (16534) on September 7 will face a 30-minute restriction en route.

On September 8, SMVT Bengaluru–Gomtinagar Express (06529), KSR Bengaluru–Jodhpur Express (16508), and SSS Hubli–Muzaffarpur Express (07315) will each be delayed by 30 minutes.

SSS Hubli–Yoganagari Rishikesh Express (07363) on September 8 will be restricted for 20 minutes.

Miraj–Londa Passenger (56931) and Castle Rock–Miraj Express (17334) on September 8–10 will face 20–30-minute restrictions.

Mysore–Ajmer Express (16210) on September 9 and Kolhapur–Tirupati Haripriya Express (17416) on September 10 will face 30-minute en route delays.

Miraj–Castle Rock Express (17333) and SSS Hubli–Miraj Express (17332) on September 10 will be restricted for 90 minutes each.

Belgaum–Mysore Vishwamanava Express (17325) on September 8 and 9 will be delayed by 120 minutes from Belgaum.

Passengers traveling through Belgaum station during this period should remain vigilant for updates and adjust travel plans accordingly to avoid inconvenience caused by train cancellations, delays, and restrictions.

