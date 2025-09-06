Gangavathi MLA Janardhana Reddy Challenges Congress MP

Reddy alleged the conspiracy involves ex-IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, claiming he used leftist ideologies during his career, then joined Congress and allied with parties disrespecting Hindu beliefs

Ballari

Gangavathi MLA Janardhana Reddy has issued a strong challenge to Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, stating that if Senthil is honest, he should approach Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and request that the Dharmasthala case be handed over to the CBI and NIA for investigation.

Speaking from his residence in Ballari, Reddy responded to the defamation case filed against him by Senthil. He alleged that left-wing and urban Naxal groups have conspired to hurt Hindu religious sentiments globally. Reddy claimed that certain individuals created fear around Dharmasthala and spread false propaganda. He specifically named Chinnayya and Sujata Bhat as being involved in misleading campaigns, which, according to him, were already exposed by media and SIT investigations.

Reddy alleged the conspiracy involves ex-IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, claiming he used leftist ideologies during his career, then joined Congress and allied with parties disrespecting Hindu beliefs.

Reddy noted that the SIT has already summoned people like Sameer, Jayant, and Mattannavar, and said the next step would be to approach Senthil’s residence. He suggested that a foreign extremist organization could be behind the incidents and emphasized the need for NIA and CBI investigations.

He also expressed his readiness to face the defamation case, inviting Senthil to proceed legally while simultaneously requesting that the CM refer the matter to central agencies, proving Reddy’s non-involvement. Reddy stressed that he has clearly named Senthil and will fight the case legally. Responding to Senthil’s claim that he is being targeted for submitting documents to the CBI, Reddy dismissed it, saying Senthil need not speak unnecessarily and noting that he visited Ballari the day after Reddy’s arrest.