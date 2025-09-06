RSS Leader Urges Hindu Population Growth and Cultural Preservation

Bhat urged using local products, preserving culture, and strengthening national self-reliance

Davanagere

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has stated that if the Hindu population does not increase, India could face challenges similar to Pakistan. Speaking to reporters in Davanagere, he highlighted efforts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that, according to him, aim to weaken Hindu culture. Bhat said the RSS and its affiliated organizations are committed to protecting and promoting Indian traditions. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in strengthening cultural and national values.

Bhat emphasized that safeguarding the nation and preserving Hindu culture must remain a top priority. He urged the community to increase its population while remaining mindful of cultural heritage. He also voiced concern about the growing influence of Western-style education and the widespread shift toward learning in English, stressing that traditional practices and values should be maintained alongside modern education.

Additionally, Bhat encouraged the use of indigenous products in daily life, suggesting that everything from morning routines to household items should include locally made materials. He said the RSS has implemented what he called five key transformations to strengthen the community and the nation. He also cited the use of indigenous technologies such as BrahMos missiles and initiatives like Operation Sindoor, claiming that these efforts have metaphorically challenged Pakistan.

Bhat’s remarks focused on the need for cultural pride, self-reliance, and the importance of passing down traditions to younger generations. He stressed that maintaining Hindu cultural practices and supporting local industries are essential to securing India’s future. The leader called on citizens to actively participate in preserving the nation’s heritage while balancing modern development with traditional values.