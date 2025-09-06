Ex-Corporator Family Booked for Woman Harassment

Tumakuru

An FIR has been registered against former Tumakuru corporator couple, Indrakumar and Nalina Indrakumar, and their son Yashasvi, following allegations of harassment by a young woman.

The victim claimed that Yashasvi, pretending to be in love, married her and soon began harassing her. She also alleged that he tried to woo another woman for marriage and reportedly stole her gold jewelry. After the wedding, the harassment allegedly continued, involving both her husband and his parents.

The woman further stated that when she approached the police, the accused threatened to circulate a private video of hers on social media.

Acting on her complaint, the Tumakuru Women’s Police Station filed an FIR under BNS laws, citing charges of harassment, intimidation, and attempts to disrupt public peace.

Authorities have confirmed that the accused family is currently missing. The police have launched a search to locate them and are investigating the matter thoroughly.

This case has raised concerns about abuse of trust within relationships, the misuse of social media for intimidation, and the safety of women in personal and marital matters. Police officials have assured that the investigation will be swift and strict action will be taken once the accused are traced.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of legal awareness and timely reporting in cases of harassment. Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information to aid the ongoing investigation and ensure justice for the victim.