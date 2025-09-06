Saturday, September 6, 2025
HomeStateVeerashaiva-Lingayat Unity Meet, on Sept 19
State

Veerashaiva-Lingayat Unity Meet, on Sept 19

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
63

Hubballi

Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Shirahatti Fakireshwara Mutt has clarified that Veerashaiva and Lingayat are not separate but one and the same. To remove confusion and create awareness, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat Unity Conference will be held at Nehru Maidan, Hubballi, on September 19.

Addressing the press, he said attempts are being made to divide society in the name of religion. He emphasized that this is a principle-based faith, not centered on individuals, and warned against misusing Basavanna’s name to push for a separate identity. He criticized the Basava Sanskriti Yatra team for spreading misleading messages and double standards, claiming their actions are politically motivated.

Swamiji stressed that the unity conference is not a show of strength but a matter of survival for the community. Religious heads from across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu will participate, along with elected representatives.

Echoing similar views, Shrikanth Shivacharya of Maharashtra’s Brahmalingeshwara Math said that no one should be misled by false claims in the name of Basava culture. He urged that the caste census should recognize Veerashaiva-Lingayats as one.

Other mathadhishas, including Prabhu Sarangadhar Swamiji of Sindagi Saranga Math, Somalinga Shivacharya of Bichakunda Sansthan Math (Andhra Pradesh), Srikantha Shivacharya of Naganasur (Maharashtra), and Somalingeshwara Shivacharya of Nizamabad (Telangana), were also present at the press meet, supporting the call for unity.

Previous article
Ex-Corporator Family Booked for Woman Harassment
Next article
Opposition to Banu Mushtaq is Politically Motivated: CM
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.