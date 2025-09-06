Veerashaiva-Lingayat Unity Meet, on Sept 19

Hubballi

Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Shirahatti Fakireshwara Mutt has clarified that Veerashaiva and Lingayat are not separate but one and the same. To remove confusion and create awareness, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat Unity Conference will be held at Nehru Maidan, Hubballi, on September 19.

Addressing the press, he said attempts are being made to divide society in the name of religion. He emphasized that this is a principle-based faith, not centered on individuals, and warned against misusing Basavanna’s name to push for a separate identity. He criticized the Basava Sanskriti Yatra team for spreading misleading messages and double standards, claiming their actions are politically motivated.

Swamiji stressed that the unity conference is not a show of strength but a matter of survival for the community. Religious heads from across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu will participate, along with elected representatives.

Echoing similar views, Shrikanth Shivacharya of Maharashtra’s Brahmalingeshwara Math said that no one should be misled by false claims in the name of Basava culture. He urged that the caste census should recognize Veerashaiva-Lingayats as one.

Other mathadhishas, including Prabhu Sarangadhar Swamiji of Sindagi Saranga Math, Somalinga Shivacharya of Bichakunda Sansthan Math (Andhra Pradesh), Srikantha Shivacharya of Naganasur (Maharashtra), and Somalingeshwara Shivacharya of Nizamabad (Telangana), were also present at the press meet, supporting the call for unity.