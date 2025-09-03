Women Auto Safety

Women auto drivers trained in road safety

In a bid to strengthen road safety awareness and empower women in the transport sector, the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), with support from CGI, organized a special training session for women auto drivers at the Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station. More than 50 women drivers participated in the program, which focused on essential aspects of traffic discipline and personal safety.

The session was conducted under the guidance of Traffic Inspector Ms. Parvathi and her team. Key topics included the use of the Karnataka State Police Emergency App (KSP App), safe driving techniques, and building better road sense. Officers also highlighted the importance of traffic awareness in reducing accidents and ensuring the well-being of both drivers and passengers.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with Namma Sarathi Trust and actively supported by B.CLIP leaders Sampath, Devika, and Meenakshi. Organisers said the program was designed to not only equip women auto drivers with practical knowledge but also to instill confidence in handling challenging situations on the road. “Women auto drivers form an integral part of Bengaluru’s mobility ecosystem. By empowering them with safety and awareness, we aim to create safer roads and stronger communities,” a B.PAC spokesperson said.

The event received widespread appreciation, with participants expressing confidence that such initiatives will help them provide safer services while also ensuring their own protection. B.PAC has announced that similar programs will be extended to other parts of the city in the coming months, as part of its broader commitment to civic engagement and women’s empowerment.