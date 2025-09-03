Elderly Man Dies After Fall on Muddy Bengaluru Road

Heavy afternoon rains in the city have claimed the first reported casualty under the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). An elderly man died after slipping on a rain-soaked, muddy road in Ransinghpet, under the Cottonpet police station limits. According to police, the man lost balance on the slushy stretch filled with stagnant rainwater and succumbed on the spot. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among residents, who blame poor road conditions and government negligence for the tragedy. Citizens argue that despite the transformation of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into the GBA, development remains invisible on the ground. “If roads are not built scientifically and maintained properly, such avoidable deaths will continue,” angry locals said.

Every monsoon, Bengaluru witnesses waterlogging, potholes, and broken pavements that make life miserable for motorists and pedestrians alike. Pothole-filling works carried out by civic agencies are often temporary, with roads deteriorating at the first sign of rain. Pedestrians are frequently forced to walk on the roads due to damaged sidewalks, increasing the risk of accidents.

The tragedy comes amid fresh flooding in parts of the city, including Electronic City’s Veerasandra Junction, where knee-deep water caused massive traffic jams along the Bengaluru–Chennai highway. Public frustration has mounted as authorities have failed to create long-term drainage solutions despite repeated flooding every year. Residents have now demanded urgent road safety measures and accountability from the GBA to prevent further loss of life.