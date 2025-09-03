Bike rider killed after tipper collision

In a tragic road accident near Hanumanthapura Gate in Nelamangala taluk, a 24-year-old bike rider lost his life after being hit by a tipper truck. The deceased has been identified as Gowtham, a native of Uchangi in Tumakuru district.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when Gowtham was returning to Tumakuru after finishing his shift at a private company. While riding through Hanumanthapura Gate, his two-wheeler collided with a tipper, leaving him critically injured. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.

The accident has once again highlighted the Increasing number of fatalities on Bengaluru’s outskirts, where heavy vehicle traffic and poor road discipline pose serious risks to commuters. Residents have raised concerns about the lack of proper monitoring of tipper trucks, which often overspeed or flout traffic rules in these areas.

The Nelamangala Traffic Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities said they are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and to fix responsibility. Efforts are also underway to trace and take action against the driver of the tipper involved.

Family members of Gowtham, who was the sole breadwinner, have demanded strict punishment for the negligent driver. Locals have also urged the government to implement stricter safety measures, including designated lanes for heavy vehicles and better enforcement of traffic laws. The incident has left the community mourning the untimely death of a young man, once again underlining the urgent need for improved road safety in the region.