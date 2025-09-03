Wednesday, September 3, 2025
TKM, Presidency University launch automotive IT program

In a significant move to boost skill development and academic excellence, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru’s Presidency University on Wednesday. The collaboration aims to launch a specialized M.Tech program in Automotive Information Technology, designed to train industry-ready engineers for next-generation mobility solutions and software-integrated vehicles.

Speaking at the event, TKM Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration G. Shankar emphasized that the automotive sector is rapidly transforming with software-driven vehicles, autonomous technologies, and connected mobility solutions. He highlighted the urgent need to develop engineers proficient in both automotive systems and IT to meet evolving industry demands. The partnership with Presidency University is expected to cultivate such talent and position India as a global hub for automotive IT expertise.

Presidency University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nissar Ahmad noted that the collaboration bridges the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. The program allows students to gain practical exposure to cutting-edge mobility technologies while strengthening their theoretical foundation, ensuring they are well-prepared for the fast-changing automotive industry.

Initially, the program will accommodate 18 students, with plans to expand seats based on interest and industry demand. The curriculum emphasizes both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, enhancing employability and producing skilled engineers ready for roles at TKM and its global affiliates. The program also offers opportunities for global internships with Toyota, further integrating students into practical automotive IT applications.

