City Police Commissioner orders probe into ‘Lokah’ film

Bengaluru Residents Demand Accountability over Controversial Film Scene

The recently released Malayalam film Lokah, produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan, has triggered outrage in Bengaluru over derogatory remarks against the city’s women and its culture. The controversy stems from a scene in which the antagonist Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, played by Sandy, labels Bengaluru women as “characterless” and “promiscuous.” The film further portrays the city as a hub of parties and drug abuse, a depiction that has angered many Kannadigas.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has taken the matter seriously. He has directed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to review the film in detail, verify the claims, and initiate strict action against the movie crew if any legal violations are found. His intervention has brought official scrutiny to the controversy, amplifying the voices of citizens demanding accountability from the filmmakers. Lokah, which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the role of a superhero, has been released in Karnataka by Raj B Shetty’s Laughing Buddha. While the film attracted attention for its cast, it is now under fire for its controversial dialogue and depiction of the city.

In response to the backlash, Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films, issued a formal apology. The statement clarified that the line was an “unintended oversight” and not meant to insult Bengaluru or its women. The producers also assured that the controversial dialogue would be removed or edited at the earliest. Despite the apology, protests and criticism continue across social media, with many urging for stronger safeguards against cultural misrepresentation in films.