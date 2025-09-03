Karnataka launches PDO transfers via counseling

Karnataka’s new PDO transfer system enhances transparency, accountability, and efficiency through digital counseling.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) in Karnataka has introduced a counseling-based system for the transfer of Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs). The process was formally inaugurated at the Karnataka Panchayat Raj Directorate in Gandhinagar by RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday.

Marking the launch, the Minister handed over digitally signed transfer orders to PDOs under special cases. On the opening day alone, 109 PDOs received their official transfer orders through the counseling process. Officials described the initiative as a major step towards enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in administrative procedures.

The event was attended by senior government functionaries, including Randeep D., Secretary of Panchayat Raj; Dr. Arundhathi Chandrashekar, Commissioner of the Panchayat Raj Directorate; Vani B., Deputy Secretary (Administration); Amaresh R., Director-1; and Dr. N. Nomesh Kumar, Director (Panchayat Raj), along with other officials and staff of the Directorate.

Speaking on the occasion, officials highlighted that the digital integration of transfer orders ensures speed, accuracy, and prevents malpractices in the transfer process. The counseling format also gives PDOs an opportunity to present their cases and requests transparently before decisions are finalized.

The RDPR Department noted that this reform is part of broader governance measures aimed at streamlining rural administration and improving the efficiency of local self-government bodies. With this step, Karnataka becomes the first state to introduce a structured, digital, and counseling-driven transfer process for PDOs.