Fans Celebrate Plans for Vishnuvardhan Memorial and Upcoming Honor

Karnataka Govt Likely to Confer Karnataka Ratna Posthumously on Dr. Vishnuvardhan

The Karnataka government is likely to announce the prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously for legendary Kannada actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting on Wednesday with the late actor’s wife, Bharati Vishnuvardhan, and son-in-law, actor Anirudh Jatkar, to discuss the matter along with plans for a memorial in his honor.

During the meeting, Bharati and Anirudh requested the government to allot 19 guntas of land at Abhiman Studio for the construction of a Vishnuvardhan memorial. Anirudh later told reporters that the CM had responded positively to their request, expressing hope that formal approval would be granted within the next few days. He also said the CM assured that the Karnataka Ratna Award proposal would be taken up at the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The demand to honor Vishnuvardhan, who passed away In 2009, with the Karnataka Ratna has been long-standing among fans and the Kannada film fraternity. The actor, fondly remembered as the “Sahasa Simha,” made significant contributions to Kannada cinema, art, and culture while also earning national recognition.

Earlier, senior artistes including former minister Jayamala, actress Shruti, and Malavika Avinash had also urged the government to bestow the honor on the veteran actor. With his 75th birth anniversary approaching on September 18, sources indicate that the government may announce the award on this occasion. The Karnataka Ratna is the state’s highest civilian honor, previously conferred on only a select few luminaries. If confirmed, Vishnuvardhan will join this distinguished list, fulfilling the long-cherished wish of millions of his admirers.