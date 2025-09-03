BJP MLA BP Harish Booked for Remarks Against SP

Davangere

Harihar MLA and BJP leader BP Harish has landed in controversy after the Davangere police registered a case against him for allegedly using derogatory language against Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth. The FIR was filed at KTJ Nagar police station, with the SP herself lodging the complaint.

The issue stems from a press conference held on Tuesday, where Harish reportedly compared the SP to a dog. He alleged that the officer shows undue deference to members of the Shamanur family, particularly when they arrive late to official events. Harish claimed the SP “waits like a dog” for them, while ignoring opposition legislators.

The MLA further questioned why the SP and the Deputy Commissioner remained silent when district in-charge Minister S.S. Mallikarjun allegedly made politically charged statements during the Independence Day celebrations. He also criticized their inaction when the Minister addressed former Union Minister G.M. Siddeshwara in singular terms.

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism, and the case has now placed Harish in a legal and political storm. Authorities are investigating the complaint, while political circles watch closely for further developments.