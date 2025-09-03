Police Raise Alarm Over Faulty CCTV Systems on NHs

Police warn of poor CCTV quality and inadequate road safety measures on national highways, urging immediate improvements.

Chitradurga

Chitradurga police have expressed serious concerns about the substandard quality of CCTV cameras installed on national highways, highlighting their inability to capture vehicle numbers or provide crucial information during accidents. The issue was discussed at a road safety committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner T Venkatesh.

Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru emphasized that highway authorities must install cameras at designated locations and ensure proper functioning of city traffic signals, which currently require maintenance by the city council. Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh noted that while toll collection on national highways is proceeding as scheduled, several road stretches remain poorly maintained. He stressed the importance of implementing precautionary road safety measures at junctions and curves on national, state, district, and rural roads.

RTO Bharat Kalasinge reported that 25,205 tractors and 151 commercial tractors operate in the district’s rural areas, with some agricultural tractors being misused for commercial purposes. Authorities are identifying and taking action against such cases.

At accident-prone black spots, necessary safety installations such as signboards, humps, rumble strips, cat’s eyes, and blinkers should be implemented. The Deputy Commissioner also expressed concern over nighttime accidents caused by tractors lacking reflective stickers, rendering them nearly invisible on roads. Proper attention to CCTV installation and road safety measures is critical to prevent further mishaps.