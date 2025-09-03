Monsoon Fury Destroys 56,000 Hectares of Farmland

Belagavi

Continuous heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to agricultural and horticultural crops across over 56,000 hectares in Belagavi district. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan stated that the figure is provisional, with the final assessment to be determined through a detailed survey once the rains subside.

The district had set a sowing target of 7.3 lakh hectares, achieving 7.2 lakh hectares. While May and June witnessed adequate rainfall, the district recorded 595 mm of rain between June 1 and August 31—119 mm above the usual 476 mm—leading to widespread crop losses. Farmers report that crops grown during the monsoon season were inundated, resulting in financial distress as produce worth crores of rupees was destroyed.

Floodwaters from rivers breached banks, submerging fields, while reservoirs such as Ghataprabha and Malaprabha reached full capacity. Additional inflows from Koyna in Maharashtra caused rivers, streams, and ponds—including the Krishna and its tributaries like Vedganga and Doodhganga—to overflow, exacerbating waterlogging in low-lying fields.

Farmer leader Sidagouda Modagi noted that crops were washed away or rotted due to prolonged submersion, wiping out hopes for the season’s yield. The heavy rains have caused severe hardship for the agrarian community, highlighting the urgent need for compensation to help farmers recover from these losses.