Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeIndiaCongress claims BJP spent ₹100 crore to block quota
India

Congress claims BJP spent ₹100 crore to block quota

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
128

Patwari accused BJP of neglecting OBCs for six years, blocking appointments, leaving 13% of posts vacant, denying thousands of jobs, and opposing rightful OBC representation despite 2019 reservation law.

Bhopal

In a joint press conference at the Madhya Pradesh Congress headquarters on Tuesday, State Congress President Jeetu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar strongly criticized the BJP government, accusing it of betraying and sidelining the OBC community. They alleged that the BJP spent Rs 100 crore on legal measures to block the reservation, while publicly claiming support, and demanded a white paper on the delay and expenditure. The leaders dismissed the upcoming all-party meeting on August 28 as symbolic, calling for immediate enforcement of the Supreme Court-backed 27 per cent OBC quota.

Patwari stated that the BJP openly wronged the OBC population over six years, halting appointments through administrative orders in 2021 and 2022, despite the Congress government’s legal enactment of the 2019 reservation under Kamal Nath. He highlighted that 13 per cent of sanctioned posts remained unfilled, affecting over one lakh aspirants, with many losing livelihoods. Patwari alleged that thousands of qualified candidates were denied jobs, accusing Shivraj Singh and Mohan Yadav of failing to enforce the law, and criticized the BJP and RSS for opposing rightful OBC representation.

Echoing this, Singhar condemned the BJP’s double-faced policy, calling its promises hollow and deceptive. He cited repeated Supreme Court queries over the stalled appointments and noted that other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka have higher OBC reservations. Singhar accused the BJP of stripping OBCs of their rights and demanded immediate implementation of the 27 per cent quota. Both leaders reaffirmed that it was Congress that ensured the reservation and vowed to fight for its full enforcement.

Previous article
PM Modi may hold SCO Summit meetings
Next article
Bhubaneswar club creates India’s first Modi chocolate sculpture
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.