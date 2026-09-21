Dakshina Kannada has potential to become medical hub: Pralhad Joshi

Moodbidri

Dakshina Kannada has the potential to become a medical hub for the world, said Union Education and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Alva’s Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (Alva’s Medical College), established at the Srimathi Shobha Mohan Alva Campus in Mijar by Alva’s Education Foundation on Monday evening.

The world is ageing and facing a shortage of human resources, he said, adding that Indian doctors and nurses enjoy special trust globally. “India has an opportunity to emerge as a young nation before the world,” he said.

Joshi said India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and highlighted the country’s achievements in exports, renewable energy, mobile manufacturing and technology. India currently exports goods and services worth $863 billion and has achieved 98% domestic mobile phone production, he said.

He said India has around 1.4 lakh medical seats, while its achievements in patents and startups are attracting global attention. He expressed hope that more startups would emerge from Karnataka and Dakshina Kannada, particularly in the medical sector.

“There are ample opportunities for the youth. The Union Government has allocated Rs 2.5 lakh crore for research. The 21st century belongs to India, and by 2047, India will become a developed nation,” he said.

MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said accessible healthcare was a priority of the Union Government and urged people to support the campaign to make India tuberculosis-free. He expressed hope that Dakshina Kannada would develop as a centre for healthcare, spiritual healing and medical tourism.

RSS leader N. Thippeswamy said education must be accompanied by values and praised Alva’s Education Foundation for its social commitment.

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M. Mohan Alva thanked everyone who contributed to the establishment of the medical college.

Joshi also assured that approval for Alva’s Education Foundation’s proposal for deemed university status would be granted within a month after the required clarification process is completed.