Civic officials order round-the-clock pump operations

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Local authorities have stepped up field inspections across the eastern division to tackle severe waterlogging and ease commuting troubles after heavy spells of monsoon showers hit key neighborhoods.

Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar led an on-site review across affected zones, urging engineers to secure uninterrupted drain connectivity. The visit focused on critical bottlenecks where clogged channels regularly submerge roads, disrupt vehicular traffic, and inconvenience residents.

At the Panathur railway underpass, the Commissioner examined areas vulnerable to deep flooding. Ward staff received direct orders to immediately scoop out thick silt and mud choking the passage. Sudhakar emphasized that motorized pumps must stay operational around the clock, with backup plans ready if technical glitches arise. Officials were also instructed to clear adjacent drainage manholes built by rail agencies to facilitate quick discharge.

The inspection team next assessed the buffer corridor, where missing connections trigger persistent roadside pooling. Engineers were told to design and construct suitable concrete channels tailored to local slopes, delivering a permanent fix rather than temporary patches.

In Munnekollal, workers were directed to thoroughly clear garbage and debris clogging the main stormwater canal. Sudhakar stressed that routine surveillance is necessary to stop repeat dumping so rainwater drains freely. In addition, field teams must repair damaged link roads within the ward to restore seamless neighborhood transit.

Addressing citizen complaints along the busy commercial stretch near Kroma Road, the Commissioner evaluated disruptions caused by ongoing excavation. While acknowledging motorist frustration, he asserted that flood mitigation cannot pause. Instead, traffic police and civic staff must map alternative detours, deploy proper signboards, and ensure public safety while speeding up channel construction.

Sudhakar concluded the extensive inspection by directing railway delegates, drainage engineers, and ward supervisors to coordinate daily operations smoothly. Rapid inter-agency teamwork remains vital to clearing city passages, preventing stagnant pools, and keeping citizens safe during intense seasonal downpours across the eastern suburbs.