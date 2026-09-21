Demand to solve roadside parking problem

CH NEWS, UDUPI

Vehicles, including cars, are being parked on both sides of the main circle and main roads in, causing problems for the movement of other vehicles.

The city residents have been complaining that despite years of demanding proper arrangements for vehicle parking in the city, those concerned are not coming forward with a solution.

The public says that no matter how much a road is widened within the city limits, parking vehicles in rows on both sides of it is of no use.

The road leading from the city’s coastal bypass towards Adi Udupi was widened just a few months ago. Parking of vehicles on both sides of this widened road is causing traffic congestion.

The public complains that cars and tempos are parked on the sides of roads that turn from service roads to main roads, causing problems for other motorists.

Vehicles are being parked on the road even when turning from the service road to Brahmagiri Road on the Ambalapady Bypass. This is also inviting accidents.

On the one hand, the deteriorating roads are causing inconvenience to motorists. In addition. they also have to face the problem of traffic congestion due to parking vehicles on the road.

The public complains that vehicles are being parked dangerously on both sides of Chittaranjan Circle, Court Road, and Woodland Hotel Road on the road in front of the service road in city from Kalsanka to Bannanje.

Heavy vehicles, including trucks, are being parked on the service roads from Kinnimulki to the Coastal Bypass, which is posing a danger. People have demanded that the concerned authorities take action against those parking vehicles on the roads.

Traffic signs have not yet been installed on the road leading from the coastal bypass of city towards Adi Udupi. It has been noticed that vehicles are being parked on both sides of that road. Action will be taken to allow vehicles to park on more than just one side of the road, said District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.