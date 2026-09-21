Jokumar tradition begins after Ganesh festival

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

As the Ganesh festival comes to an end, a unique folk tradition associated with the hopes of farmers for good rains and a prosperous harvest comes alive in the rural parts of North Karnataka. Known as the Jokumar festival, the tradition is still being observed with enthusiasm in Nagathan village of Vijayapura taluk.

According to local belief, Jokumar is born the day after Lord Ganesha’s departure and is considered a symbol of hope for farmers awaiting rains and good crops. As part of the tradition, women carry a clay idol of Jokumar from house to house in a bamboo basket and sing traditional folk songs seeking rainfall and agricultural prosperity. The idol, covered with neem leaves, has a distinctive appearance with a broad face, pointed moustache, open mouth, short legs and a small sword in its hand. Women including Parvathi, Sushila, Meenakshi and Bannevva visit homes singing folk songs narrating various aspects of Jokumar’s life and character.

When Jokumar is brought to a house, residents offer butter, oil, salt, tamarind, jowar, rice and other food grains and items. There is also a traditional belief that insects and pests in the house, including bedbugs and other pests, will leave along with Jokumar.

The folk songs sung during the ritual portray different facets of Jokumar, including his birth, death, mischievous nature and other characteristics. The songs, handed down through generations, form an important part of the cultural heritage of the region. The streets of Nagathan come alive with the voices of women singing, children watching the ritual with curiosity, youngsters participating in the celebrations and farmers expressing their faith in the tradition.

At a time when changing lifestyles are gradually affecting several traditional festivals and customs, the continued observance of Jokumar in Nagathan stands out as an example of a rural tradition that remains closely connected with agriculture and the people’s hopes for rain and a good harvest.