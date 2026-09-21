Debate over Basavadi Hindu convention intensifies

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI

The proposed Basavadi Shivasharanara Hindu Samavesha, scheduled to be held September 27, has triggered opposing campaigns, with groups supporting and opposing the event holding separate preparatory meetings in Aland. At a meeting held at the Sharana Ekantharamayya Anubhava Mantapa in Aland, activist Meenakshi Bali urged Lingayats not to accept what she described as an attempt to associate the Sharanas and their philosophy with the Hindu religious tradition.

She alleged that the Sharanas had fought against social inequality, religious exploitation and the traditional varna system, and argued that their philosophy should not be presented in a manner that, according to her, dilutes its original principles.

Koraneshwara Swami of Tontadarya Anubhava Mantapa and leaders including Ravindra Shabadi, Rajshekhar Yankanchi and Arjun Bhadre called upon people to participate in the protest proposed on September 25. They alleged that attempts were being made to use religion for political purposes and urged people to oppose such efforts. The proposed September 27 convention has been the subject of a wider public debate, with the Basava Tatva Haagu Samvidhana Rakshana Horata Samiti opposing the use of the term Hindu alongside Basavadi Sharanas…

Meanwhile, another preparatory meeting was held at the Arya Samaj Kalyana Mantap in Aland in support of the proposed convention. Leader Chandu Patil appealed to people to participate in the September 27 gathering, saying it would focus on the health, education and value-based development of children and youth.

Former Zilla Panchayat Vice-President Harshanand Guttedar said the convention was necessary to strengthen unity among Hindus and alleged that there had been attempts to create divisions and disrespect Hindu religious practices.

Savitanand Swami, BJP taluk President Mallikarjun Kandgole, Hanamanthrao Malaji, CK Patil, Basavaraj Biradar, Babasaheb Patil, Anand Patil, Sachin Kadaganchi, Mahesh Gowli, Santosh Hadimani and Prakash Mane were among those present. The proposed convention has already led to contrasting positions among religious leaders and Basava philosophy followers.