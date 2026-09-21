Rainfall may decline significantly after September 25

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

On Sunday and Monday morning, scattered normal rainfall was recorded in coastal Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod.

Most inland districts received good rainfall yesterday; heavy rain occurred in several taluks across Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Vijayapura districts, with a maximum of 150 mm recorded in a village in Mandya district’s Pandavapura taluk.

Monday’s forecast indicated a continuation of partly cloudy and sunny weather in coastal districts. Intermittent light rain or drizzle is expected during the day in parts of Kasaragod district and in Dakshina Kannada areas such as Mangaluru, Ullal, Bantwal, Puttur, and Sullia, driven by westerly cloud cover. Thunderstorms and rain may occur in the evening in scattered areas of the Ghat regions of Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Rainfall in September is likely to be disappointing for the coastal region, with a possibility of a significant decrease after September 25.

Scattered light rain or drizzle is forecast for the Malnad districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga

Rainfall is forecast for all districts in the South Interior region. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast for the evening across most areas of the Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Davanagere, and Chitradurga districts. Rainfall is expected to continue in these districts for 2–3 days, with a reduction in intensity starting from the 25th.

Cloudy skies and moderate rainfall are forecast for all districts in the North Interior region today. Districts such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, and Koppal may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Good rainfall is expected to continue in the North Interior region for the next three days, with a likely decrease starting September 25.