Rakesh Kumatagi appointed Bhim Army District President

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

Rakesh Kumatagi has been appointed as the District President of the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission. According to the organisation, the appointment was made on the directions of its State leadership, and an official appointment order was issued to Kumatagi.

As District President, Kumatagi will be responsible for strengthening the organisation at the village level, mobilising youth, creating awareness about constitutional rights and taking up issues concerning socially disadvantaged sections through lawful and democratic means. Speaking after his appointment, Kumatagi said the responsibility was not merely a position but an opportunity to respond to people’s problems and concerns. He said he would work towards strengthening the organisation across taluks, hoblis and villages in Vijayapura district and unite youth around the values of the Constitution and social justice.

He said the organisation would raise its voice against injustice, exploitation and violation of rights within the framework of law and bring public grievances to the attention of the concerned authorities. Office-bearers, activists and supporters congratulated Kumatagi on his appointment and expressed confidence that the organisation would expand its people-oriented activities and public service initiatives across the district.