Kalyana Karnataka Utsava procession showcases region’s rich heritage

CH NEWS, BIDAR

A grand procession was organised as part of the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava celebrations, marking Kalyana Karnataka Day and highlighting the region’s rich history, heritage and cultural traditions. The procession, carrying a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, began at Basaveshwar Circle and passed through Bhagat Singh Circle, Dr BR Ambedkar Circle and General Cariappa Circle before culminating at Nehru Stadium. Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, senior district officials, public representatives and other dignitaries participated in the procession. Colourful tableaux depicting the history and cultural heritage of Kalyana Karnataka were among the highlights. Cultural programmes and vibrant Dollu Kunitha performances by artistes from art groups added to the festive atmosphere. A large number of people participated in the celebrations, which showcased the cultural identity, unity and traditions of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Kalyana Karnataka Utsava was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Nehru Stadium. The programme was organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and City Corporation. District In-charge Minister Eshwar B Khandre hoisted the national flag and inspected the ceremonial march-past. Personnel from the Police Department, Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Department and NCC, along with school and college students, participated in the march-past.Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, Zilla Panchayat CEO Geete Madhav Vithalrao, MLA Rahim Khan, MP Sagar Khandre, BJP MLA Shailendra Beldale and MLC Mule, besides senior officials and other dignitaries, participated in the celebrations.