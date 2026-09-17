GBA announces new urban heat strategy

BENGALURU

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officially unveiled comprehensive, operational Heat-health protocols for the metropolis of Bengaluru, establishing a decisive framework designed to safeguard urban populations against mounting climate extremes. Formulated not merely as an ad-hoc emergency response mechanism, but as an institutionalized long-term resilience and equity strategy, the initiative addresses the city’s rapidly escalating thermal risks. Over the past decade, Bengaluru’s mean air temperature has climbed by approximately 0.5°C per decade, culminating in localized heat spikes nearing 40°C during the peak summer months.

Developed through close, collaborative synergy between the GBA, C40 Cities, urban living lab Sensing Local, community organization Hasiru Dala, and Dr. Santu Ghosh, Associate Professor at St. John’s Medical College, these protocols outline precise, action-oriented directives for municipal frontline workers, health facility administrators, and departmental stakeholders. The operational guidelines meticulously map out pre-event preparedness, active crisis management protocols, and post-event evaluative measures across all institutional tiers. To guarantee immediate public relief during high-temperature advisories, the frameworks leverage a robust network of 417 government health-response facilities citywide. This infrastructure explicitly incorporates 162 Indira Canteens repurposed as immediate public cooling centers, alongside 108 Namma Clinics, 140 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), and 7 apex referral hospitals.

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao emphasized the vital necessity of proactive institutional synchronization. He highlighted that extreme heat has evolved into a primary public health and municipal governance crisis for Bengaluru. Rao noted that the primary objective centers on ensuring systemic preparedness before thermal events strike, enabling health and civic frameworks to respond dynamically while embedding seasonal lessons into future resilience planning. Crucially, these protocols will be implemented uniformly across all five municipal corporations of the city, with administrative mechanisms aligned prior to the onset of the upcoming heat season. Furthermore, pilot strategies successfully initiated within the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) will undergo comprehensive evaluation to facilitate citywide scaling.

Echoing this perspective, Pommala Sunil Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of the Bengaluru North City Corporation, stressed that urban heat is an immediate structural challenge rather than a distant threat. He pointed out that the new protocols symbolize a decisive stride toward embedding sustainable heat resilience while demonstrating multi-layered, coordinated execution. Under the collaborative umbrella of the Disaster Management department, BNCC aims to pioneer the deployment of localized micro-meteorological weather monitoring stations across identified urban heat hotspots, significantly sharpening predictive forecasting and granular data collection.