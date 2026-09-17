South Bengaluru intensifies garbage clean-up operations

BENGALURU

In a decisive move to completely eradicate chronic garbage hotspots and enforce strict sanitation protocols across the southern zone, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh conducted an extensive, ground-level inspection of key commercial and residential neighborhoods, including HSR Layout and Singasandra. The high-level visit focused on evaluating the ground realities of daily solid waste management, streamlining multi-tiered cleanup operations, and ensuring absolute compliance with source-segregation mandates.

The day’s inspections commenced in HSR Layout, where the Commissioner closely monitored the ongoing special cleanliness drive implemented along prominent arterial and sub-arterial corridors, focusing particularly on the zones situated directly behind the BMTC bus depot on 19th Main Road. Central to this operational push is the specialized “Gang Work” model—a synchronized team-based deployment strategy executed daily between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, immediately following the completion of primary door-to-door waste collection rounds.

During these designated hours, cohesive units comprising sanitation personnel, auto-tipper drivers, and support helpers systematically clear residual refuse, accumulated silt, and litter from public footpaths, parks, and chronic dumping points, commonly referred to as garbage blackspots. Emphasizing the mechanical and logistical efficiency of this framework, Commissioner Ramesh noted that heavy debris and roadside silt are rapidly hauled away using tractors, while dry leaves and segregated fractions are concurrently gathered via dedicated auto-tippers for safe transport.

While reviewing these field operations, the Commissioner paused to directly interact with frontline waste collection drivers and sanitation field workers. He listened intently to their operational bottlenecks, evaluated the everyday challenges they encounter during collections, and verified critical administrative protocols, including the consistent distribution of standard safety gear and the timely disbursement of monthly wages.

Responding directly to driver grievances regarding persistent complications caused by households handing over unsegregated refuse, Commissioner Ramesh issued strict directives to local municipal officials. He mandated that rigorous public awareness be paired with immediate enforcement, instructing marshals to levy spot fines without leniency on any residents or housing units caught mixing wet and dry waste.