India beat Afghanistan to seal series sweep

NEW DELHI

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma scripted cricket history at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, smashing the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Test-playing nation and the quickest ever by an Indian men’s cricketer, reaching the milestone in just 30 balls. His sensational blitz propelled India to a commanding total of 221/7 against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I.

Dominating the Afghan bowling attack on a true batting track, Abhishek delivered a masterclass in power-hitting, blazing his way to 108 off 34 deliveries at a staggering strike-rate of 317.65. His whirlwind knock featured nine boundaries and 11 towering sixes. The southpaw attacked relentlessly from the start, taking 17 runs off Azmatullah Omarzai’s second over before hammering Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi to reach his half-century in just 16 balls. Taking on star spinner Rashid Khan, Abhishek steered India to an emphatic 100/0 inside the six-over powerplay.

Abhishek sealed his record-breaking century in the ninth over with a single off Abdullah Ahmadzai, celebrating the landmark with a serene meditation pose in front of his proud father, Rajkumar Sharma. Opening partner Sanju Samson provided stellar support, crafting a fluent 35-ball 50—his second consecutive half-century of the series—during their 142-run opening stand.

Afghanistan clawed back into the contest during the second half through brilliant fielding by Rashid Khan, who claimed Abhishek’s wicket with a googly before inflicting a direct-hit run-out and taking two sensational catches. Ahmadzai and Omarzai chipped in with late wickets, but captain Shreyas Iyer’s brisk 29 ensured India comfortably breached the 220-run threshold.