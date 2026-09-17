East City Corporation plans rain preparedness

BENGALURU

In response to intensifying weather forecasts and the looming threat of seasonal heavy downpours, the Bengaluru East City Corporation has initiated a comprehensive, high-alert preparedness campaign. Commissioner D.S. Ramesh chaired a high-level administrative review meeting today, bringing together key engineering and executive wings to enforce stringent precautionary protocols across all vulnerable zones within the eastern municipal limits.

With historical data highlighting recurring distress points during torrential downpours, the administration has prioritized the immediate identification and continuous monitoring of flood-prone pockets. Commissioner Ramesh directed field teams to deploy specialized rapid-response units directly to notorious trouble spots, including Geddalahalli, Sai Layout, the K.R. Puram Underpass, and the Doddanekkundi Underpass.

Each rapid deployment squad will consist of 10 to 15 dedicated corporation personnel equipped with heavy-duty machinery, tractors, JCBs, cranes, and high-capacity water pumps. Crucially, the Commissioner mandated that field staff must maintain a physical presence on-site during active rainfall to reassure citizens and drastically cut down response times. Zero tolerance has been announced for administrative absenteeism during weather emergencies, ensuring that public grievances logged through civic portals receive instant, on-ground resolution.

Acknowledging that clogged waterways remain the primary driver of urban flooding, municipal authorities have ordered an aggressive, zone-wide desilting initiative. Maintenance crews are tasked with clearing accumulated silt, soil, and solid waste from arterial storm drains and side gutters to guarantee unobstructed water flow.

Parallel to drainage operations, the corporation has launched a massive clearance drive targeting construction debris and discarded waste obstructing footpaths and road shoulders. Sanitation squads are instructed to clear all roadside obstacles prior to peak monsoon intensity, allowing rainwater to drain freely away from high-traffic pedestrian and vehicular corridors.

Looking beyond immediate flood control toward long-term water security and drought mitigation, the administration has laid out a blueprint to revive local water bodies. Commissioner Ramesh instructed engineering wings to expedite infrastructure works aimed at replenishing six major lakes within the corporation’s jurisdiction.

To achieve this sustainably, the civic body is formally coordinating with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to assess the daily availability and quality of treated wastewater originating from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). Comprehensive mapping of pipeline connectivity and water health status is currently underway to channel treated effluents safely into depleted neighborhood lakes, transforming waste management into an ecological asset.