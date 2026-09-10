Taapsee Pannu views Jaya Bachchan comparison as compliment

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is addressing her notoriously strained relationship with the paparazzi, turning frequent public comparisons to veteran actress Jaya Bachchan into a badge of honor. Known for her outspoken nature and refusal to conform to conventional industry expectations, Taapsee recently opened up about how media outlets frame her character, standing firm against critics who label her as short-tempered or rude during public outings and promotional events.

The friction between the actress and press photographers dates back several years, notably flaring up during the 2022 promotional campaign for her psychological thriller Dobaaraa. During that promotional tour, a heated verbal exchange erupted after photographers accused the actress of running late, while Taapsee countered that specific individuals were being unprofessional and acting as though capturing her image was an enormous personal favor. The confrontation left lingering tension, resulting in some media circles branding her as unapproachable and triggering online comparisons to Jaya Bachchan, who has frequently made headlines for reprimanding media personnel invading her personal space.

Rather than distancing herself from the parallel, Taapsee welcomed it during a recent candid interview. She noted that being likened to a cinematic legend like Bachchan is inherently flattering, praising her senior’s formidable acting credentials and unyielding personality. However, the actress drew a sharp line regarding the accuracy of her reputation, insisting that she has never raised her voice or crossed professional boundaries. Instead, she attributes the friction to a deeper societal discomfort with assertive women who enforce strict personal limits.

According to Taapsee, maintaining a firm stance on privacy and mutual respect often unnerves individuals accustomed to more submissive compliance from public figures. She argued that a woman who articulates clear boundaries is frequently mischaracterized as aggressive simply because she refuses to bow to unwarranted demands. Reflecting on regular interactions at public venues, she highlighted how media personnel often swarm her space, shouting her name aggressively from inches away—treatment she maintains she never returns in kind.