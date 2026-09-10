Paper Ganesha idols gain huge demand in Hubballi

Hubballi

With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, eco-friendly paper Ganesha idols are witnessing strong demand in Hubballi, as people increasingly look for alternatives to Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. The ban on PoP idols has also encouraged idol makers and customers to explore lighter and environment-friendly options.

Paper Ganesha idols are made using soaked paper, natural plant-based adhesive and a small quantity of clay. The mixture is ground, shaped and dried before the idol is completed. The idols are then given finishing touches and painted. They are available in different sizes, ranging from around one foot to nearly eight feet.

Vishal Byali, a Ganesha idol maker from Navanagar, prepared paper idols on an experimental basis for the first time this year. However, all the idols he made have already been sold, while several customers are still asking for more. He said he had prepared the idols nearly two months ago but is currently busy completing large clay and bamboo idols for the festival.

The biggest advantage of paper idols is their light weight. Large clay idols are difficult to lift, transport and place, especially during public celebrations. Paper idols can be moved more easily and require less effort during transportation and immersion. They also dissolve quickly in water, making them a more environment-friendly choice.

Byali said paper idols provide a better finish than PoP idols and are particularly useful for public Ganesh celebrations, where large idols are commonly installed. He said the idea was inspired by the growing use of paper idols in Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. With demand increasing, he plans to produce more paper idols from next year.

KMC-RI medical student Vikas Chaudhary said he wanted to buy a paper idol but found that they had already been sold out. He booked a clay idol instead and said his group would consider paper idols next year. Chandrashekarayya Hiremath of Dharwad Shivaji Circle Ganesh Maha Mandali also said the lighter idols would make processions and immersion easier.