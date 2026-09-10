Guidelines issued for eco-friendly Gowri-Ganesha festival

Mysuru

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines for celebrating the Gowri-Ganesha festival in an eco-friendly manner and in strict compliance with environmental regulations.

The immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris or coated with chemical colours in any water bodies, including rivers, streams, drains, lakes and wells, has been strictly prohibited under the law.

Committees installing Ganesha idols in public places must obtain prior permission from the local municipal corporation, city municipality, town municipality, panchayat and police department.

The use of banned plastic decorations, flex banners and single-use plastic items should be completely avoided during the festival. The use of loudspeakers has been prohibited between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

As per the Supreme Court order, only green crackers with a noise level below 125 decibels may be burst between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Idols worshipped at homes should be immersed at the respective residences. Publicly installed idols should be immersed only in mobile immersion tankers or artificial immersion ponds arranged by local civic bodies or the Pollution Control Board.

The use of natural clay idols instead of idols coated with chemical colours has been recommended.

During immersion, the puja-related waste such as flowers, fruits and banana stems should be separated from other waste and handed over to the waste disposal system of the respective local body.

The Environmental Officer, in a statement, appealed to the public to follow the guidelines and celebrate the Gowri-Ganesha festival in an environmentally responsible manner.