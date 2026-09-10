Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat change, 12 stops demanded

CH NEWS, YADGIR

The soon-to-be-launched Vande Bharat, Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper AC train will run from Guntakal to Raichur, Yadgiri to Kalaburagi route, and the remaining 12 trains passing through Yadgiri railway station will be stopped, and the railway station will be upgraded from C grade to B grade. The Karave district unit met the Divisional Railway Manager of South Central Division, Secunderabad, Dr R Gopala Krishnan, who arrived at the city railway station. District President TN Bhimunayaka submitted a request on behalf of the district unit.

This train was earlier intended to run on this route. But due to some reasons, there are reports that it is being considered to run on the Hubballi route, which is not correct. In addition, it will be a great deception for the people of this region, Bhimunayak told them, adding that if it runs on this route, it will be beneficial for the states of Andhra-Karnataka and Maharashtra.

There is a lot of traffic congestion from this area to Mumbai and Bangalore. Also, since a large number of businessmen and traders travel, it is appropriate for this train to run on this route. Therefore, keeping this in mind, Nayak said that he will urge the people of Kalyana Karnataka to recommend to the concerned authorities to run the said train on this route.

Yadgir railway station, which is the second busiest and the highest revenue generating station for the central government in the Secunderabad division, lacks basic railway facilities even after 16 years of being a district.

The Central Government has already declared Yadgir as an ambitious district. Important trains which are a total of 12 trains that run weekly and daily. The activists requested the concerned authorities to stop these trains at the railway station.