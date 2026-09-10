Clay, creativity and a green message

MCC holds eco-friendly Ganesha workshop

Mysuru

With an aim to promote an eco-friendly Ganesha festival and create awareness among the younger generation about environmental protection, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) organised a workshop on making eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols for school students in Mysuru on Thursday.

MCC Commissioner Savita M.K. participated in the workshop and interacted with the students, encouraging them to embrace environmentally responsible ways of celebrating festivals.

The MCC has expressed concern over the adverse impact of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical colours on water bodies and the environment during the Ganesha festival. Against this backdrop, the civic body has been conducting awareness programmes to encourage the use of idols made from natural clay.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that awareness about environmental protection and eco-friendly celebrations should begin with children. “Children should become the best ambassadors of the message of environmental protection and eco-friendly Ganesha celebrations by taking it to their families and the wider community,” she said.

Savita watched the clay idols made by the students and appreciated their creativity and concern for the environment, and called upon citizens to join hands in preventing water pollution through eco-friendly Ganesha celebrations and contribute to building a cleaner and more sustainable Mysuru.

The students participated enthusiastically in the workshop and created a variety of attractive clay Ganesha idols.

Winners

High School Section; Vishal, Class 8, Sadvidya School-1st, Sanjana, Class 10, Sadvidya School-2nd, Preetham, Class 10, Sadvidya School-3rd.

Primary School Section; Mithun S., Class 6, GSSS-1st, Vibhashree, Class 5, GBSE School-2nd and Chinmay, Class 7, Pragathi Vidya Kendra-3rd.

The commissioner congratulated the winning students and distributed prizes to them.

Executive Engineer (Environment) Mrityunjaya K.S., Environmental Engineers Sridevi V., Naveen and Chinmayi, health inspectors, and MCC officials and staff were present.