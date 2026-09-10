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Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Vrushakarma’ eyes December release

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming mystical thriller, Vrushakarma, is gearing up for a major announcement. The film’s makers have officially revealed that the official theatrical release date will be announced this evening, creating a strong wave of excitement among fans. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who previously helmed the supernatural hit Virupaksha, the project has built immense curiosity for its unique blend of myth, mystery, and fantasy.

Industry circles and trade reports strongly suggest that the makers are eyeing December 3, 2026, as the target arrival date. If this schedule is officially locked in, Vrushakarma will land in cinemas during a high-stakes December window. Rumors indicate it could share the same release timeframe as Prabhas’ multi-lingual epic Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, setting up a massive and competitive box office clash at the end of the year.

The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead alongside Naga Chaitanya. Adding further weight to the star-studded cast, veteran actor Jayaram and Laapataa Ladies fame Sparsh Shrivastava—who is stepping into Tollywood as the primary antagonist—play crucial roles. Backed by producer BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra in association with Sukumar Writings, the movie features a dark, atmospheric musical score composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

With production nearing its final wrap and post-production moving swiftly, tonight’s official update will clear the air regarding the exact arrival of Chaitanya’s adventurous avatar on the big screen. Fans are waiting eagerly to see how the promotional campaign unfolds following this major announcement.

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City Hilights
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