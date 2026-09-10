Rasika Dugal decodes Beena’s betrayal in Mirzapur

Actress Rasika Dugal is opening up about the powerful emotional layers behind her character Beena Tripathi in the newly released Mirzapur: The Movie. A major talking point among fans is a crucial sequence involving Beena and Mohit Malik’s character, which is underscored by the legendary classic track “Sanson Ki Mala.” Rather than serving as mere background score, the song acts as a profound emotional mirror for Beena during a moment of profound betrayal and complex plotting.

In a recent media interaction, Dugal explained that the classic track bridges the gap where dialogue falls short. She noted that the sequence carries massive historical baggage for her character, stating that the music speaks the words Beena is forced to keep hidden. The striking contrast between the song’s traditional themes of utter devotion and the character’s calculated betrayal gives the cinematic moment its raw, haunting weight, leaving plenty of room for audience interpretation.

Beena’s unpredictable nature has long been a driving force of the hit crime franchise. Throughout her survival journey in the dark underworld, she has mastered the art of concealing her true feelings. This latest sequence extends that legacy, prompting fans across social media to dig up her iconic franchise dialogue about love not lasting a lifetime. Dugal expressed her delight at seeing viewers reconnect with the timeless music in a fresh context while driving intense online conversations.

Meanwhile, the cinematic adaptation of the gritty web series continues to dominate the box office. Released in theaters on September 4, 2026, the crime drama has pulled in massive crowds, minting one hundred thirty-seven crore rupees domestically and reaching a staggering 193 crore rupees worldwide within just six days of its theatrical run.