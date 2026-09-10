Maadhav Bhupathiraju debut falters in rural drama

A new rural action drama titled Maremma hit local theaters, marking the acting debut of Ravi Teja’s nephew, Maadhav Bhupathiraju. Directed by Manchala Nagaraj and produced by Mayur Reddy Bandaru, the film features a cast that includes Deepa Balu, Vikas Vasishta, and Vinod Kumar. Set against the rural backdrop of Mahishapuram in Telangana, the story centers around local traditions and the community’s worship of the village deity, Maremma.

The plot revolves around the custom of sacrificing a sacred buffalo to the deity. Karni, played by Maadhav Bhupathiraju, raises a sacred buffalo named Maari for this very offering. Tension grips the village when the animal suddenly goes missing, prompting a desperate search operation.

The movie manages a few bright spots, particularly in its musical presentation. The songs, composed by Prashanth R. Vihari and Bipradeep Dutta, highlight Telangana culture effectively and are paired with neat visuals. In his maiden film appearance, Maadhav Bhupathiraju delivers a decent performance, while Deepa Balu looks convincing and acts satisfactorily as a village belle. Prasanth Ankireddy’s cinematography also provides fine visual framing for the setting.

Despite these elements, the film suffers from severe execution and writing flaws. The primary issue is a lack of clear vision, leaving the core message about animal sacrifices completely muddled. The entire second half, which focuses on the hunt for the missing buffalo, relies on a bland and uninspired screenplay. The search lacks genuine thrills, emotional depth, and logical scene transitions. Furthermore, the antagonist track and witchcraft episodes fail to create any impact, making the narrative feel flat and repetitive throughout.

Ultimately, Maremma proves to be a disappointing and boring watch. While the lead actor tries his best in his first outing, poor writing and lacklustre direction overshadow any positive efforts. Viewers seeking a compelling rural thriller will likely find this release quite unexciting on the big screen.