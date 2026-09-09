Environmental conservation is everyone’s responsibility: Judge Ankasadoddi

Mysuru

Every citizen of the country must be aware that protecting forests, natural resources, wildlife and the environment around us is a fundamental responsibility, said senior judge and Member of the Legal Services Authority, Justice Nagaraj Siddappa Ankasadoddi.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kadu Habba (Forest Festival), organised jointly by the Mysuru Grahakara Parishat and Heartfulness, a social organisation, at the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens here on Wednesday. He inaugurated the programme by planting a sapling.

The judge said that, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the State Legal Services Authority has been working to promote respect for the environment, wildlife and water resources. Efforts are also being made to implement various programmes aimed at protecting forests, wildlife and other natural resources and preventing their destruction. The cooperation of the public was essential in these efforts.

The Article 48A, introduced through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment, directs the State to protect and improve the environment and safeguard forests and wildlife. Similarly, Article 51A(g) makes it the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife.

“The Kadu Habba programme aimed at creating awareness about environmental conservation is truly commendable,” he said.

P. Anusha, Executive Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, said preparations were already under way at the Kurgalli centre to grow plants that could be used as fodder for animals and wildlife. The saplings provided by Heartfulness would be planted within the zoo premises.

Founder of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, Bhamy V. Shenoy, said a tree was worth crores of rupees in terms of its ecological value. He recalled that 42 trees had been removed on Haidar Ali Road despite there being no compelling need for their removal. Three trees were also felled on the pretext that they obstructed the view of a hospital in Yadavagiri.

He said the Parishat, which was formed in 1992 following protests against the felling of trees, had continued to fight for the protection of trees over the years. “The city corporation’s initiative to develop mini-forests at five locations is welcome. These will eventually grow into large urban forests in Mysuru. Programmes to increase the green cover within the zoo premises are also welcome,” he said.

Deputy Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens Lakshmikant and founder of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat D.V. Dayananda Sagar were among those present.