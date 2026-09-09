Sandalwood stars to bring star power in Dasara Jamboo Savari

Mysuru

The grandeur of the Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari will receive a sparkling touch of Sandalwood this year, with several prominent Kannada film personalities set to participate in the spectacular procession, said Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the Kannada film industry held here on Wednesday, the DC, who chaired the meeting, said the participation of leading actors, actresses and artistes from the Kannada film industry, along with sportspersons who have excelled in their respective fields, was being planned as per the wish of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. “These distinguished personalities will be taken in a special Ambari bus as part of the grand Jamboo Savari procession,” he said, adding that their presence would add further glamour and colour to the historic Dasara celebrations.

93 Years of Kannada Cinema to Come Alive

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president and actor Dr. Jayamala said a special tableau showcasing the fascinating journey of the Kannada film industry over the past 93 years would be created for the Dasara procession. The tableau will portray the evolution and milestones of Kannada cinema. Around 30 prominent Kannada film actors and actresses will take part in the procession and wave to their fans from the tableau, she said.

Call for Felicitation of Film Personalities

Former Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Sa. Ra. Govindu urged the district administration to organise a special felicitation programme for eminent personalities of the Kannada film industry during Dasara. He also suggested that an exhibition depicting the glorious journey and evolution of the Kannada film industry be organised as part of the festivities.

Film Artistes’ Association president Rockline Venkatesh requested the Deputy Commissioner to make suitable accommodation arrangements for the artistes who will travel to Mysuru to participate in the Dasara celebrations.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SI and RD Director Sheikh Tanveer Asif, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, members of the film chamber and representatives of various government departments were present.