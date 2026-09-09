Mysuru advocates protest derogatory remarks against revered personalities

Mysuru

Members of the Bar Association of Mysore staged a protest here on Wednesday condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by an individual, Vedamurthy, against several revered personalities and social reformers.

The advocates came out of the courts and staged a dharna in front of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, located opposite the court building on Krishna Boulevard Road. Later, they also staged a rasta roko, briefly disrupting traffic on the busy road to draw the attention of the authorities to their demand for strict action.

Addressing the protesters, Bar Association of Mysore president Lokesh alleged that Vedamurthy had misused the fundamental right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the Constitution and made objectionable remarks against icons such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and Gautama Buddha. “Freedom of speech does not give anyone the right to insult or denigrate personalities who have made immense contributions to society,” Lokesh said.

He urged the authorities to take serious note of the alleged remarks and initiate stringent legal action against the person responsible. Strict cases should be registered against the accused and appropriate punishment should be ensured, he demanded.

The protesters also called upon the State Government to enact stringent provisions to deal with individuals who make derogatory or offensive remarks against respected personalities and social reformers.

Lokesh said that such statements could hurt the sentiments of people and create unnecessary tension in society. Maintaining dignity and respect towards national and social icons was the collective responsibility of citizens, he added.

The advocates urged the authorities to act promptly and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. The protest concluded after the advocates submitted their demands and called for effective enforcement of the law.