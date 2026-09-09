Ensure no eligible voter is left out of electoral roll, instructs DC

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand, speaking at a video conference held at the Keswan Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Wednesday, Dr Anand said the draft electoral roll was published on August 24. Eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft list and those seeking fresh enrolment have been given an opportunity to submit applications until September 23.

He said the Electoral Registration Officers are conducting hearings for 24,524 voters in the district whose information does not logically match or whose details could not be mapped with the 2002 electoral roll. Notices have already been issued to such voters, clearly mentioning the venue and date of the hearing. Officials have been instructed to exercise caution and not take a final decision merely because a voter fails to produce documents during the hearing. Such voters should be given another opportunity, wherever required, in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines, he said.

The DC also directed officials to initiate deletion of names of deceased voters only after obtaining and verifying death certificates. He instructed officials to ensure that notices are served to voters booth-wise within the stipulated period and that sufficient time is provided to voters to respond. Voters who receive notices should appear at the designated hearing venue on the specified date with the necessary documents and complete the verification process, he said.

Officials have been directed to create awareness about the forms available for various electoral services.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Rishi Anand, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Audrama, Assistant Commissioners Jufishan Haq, Chidanand Guruswamy, Urban Development Authority Commissioner Rajshekhar Dambal, Corporation Deputy Commissioner Mahaveer Borannavar, Election Tahsildar Pawar and Sachidanand Teradal of the Election Section were present.

A special enrolment drive will be held at all polling stations across the district on September 19 and 20 for eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll and young voters who will turn 18 by October 1, 2026. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at their respective polling stations from morning on both days. Citizens can directly approach the BLOs and submit their claims and objections.