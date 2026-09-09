Praja Seva Andolana meetings scheduled across in Vijayapura

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

DC Dr K Anand said, the meetings will be held under the chairmanship of District In-charge and Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, and under the leadership of MLAs of the respective Assembly constituencies.

The second taluk-level meeting will be held on September 19 at 10.30 am at Basava Mantapa in Sindagi.

Meetings will be held at Sangameshwar Sabha Bhavan, Vijayapura Road, Talikote, on September 12 at 10.30 a.m.; Pavada Basaveshwar Sabha Bhavan, Basarakod village, Dhavalagi hobli, on September 19 at 10.30 a.m.; and Karnataka Cooperative APMC Mangal Karyalaya, Muddebihal, on September 26 at 10.30 a.m. The meetings will be held under the Chairmanship of MLA Appaji CS Nadagouda.

Hobli-level meetings will be held at Sathihal Gram Panchayat office on September 12, Korwar Gram Panchayat office on September 19, and at the premises of Mallikarjuna Temple in Mulasavalagi on September 26, all at 10.30 am, under the Chairmanship of MLA Rajugouda Patil.

Meetings are scheduled at Dr BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Ward No. 12, Kolhar, on September 19, and at the Kalyana Mantapa of Sri Muddeshwar Temple Sabha Bhavan at Kamadal Rehabilitation Centre, Nidagundi, on September 26, both at 10.30 am, under the Chairmanship of MLA Shivanand Patil.

A taluk-level Praja Seva Andolana meeting will be held at Kandagal Sri Hanumantharaya Rangamandira in Vijayapura city on September 19 at 10.30 am, under the Chairmanship of MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

Meetings will be held at the Nagathan Gram Panchayat office meeting hall on September 12 at Atharga Gram Panchayat office meeting hall on September 12, Sri Shivayogeshwar Temple premises at Salotagi on September 19, and Horti Gram Panchayat office on September 26.

Meetings will be held at Yargal BK in Sindagi taluk on September 12 at 10.30 am and at Malaghan Gram Panchayat office in Almel taluk on September 26 at 10.30 am.