Nursing is a noble profession: Nursing Council official

Mysuru

A graduation ceremony for students of B.Sc. Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing and M.Sc. Nursing was organised by JSS College of Nursing, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, at the Sri Rajendra Centenary Auditorium here on Wednesday.

Srikant Pulari of the Karnataka State Nursing Council, Bengaluru, was the chief guest. R. Mahesh, Director, Medical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, and Dr. C.P. Madhu, Director, JSS Hospital, Mysuru, were the guests of honour.

The programme was presided over by Dr. C.G. Bettasur Math, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha. JSS College of Nursing Principal Prof. Ashwathi Devi, faculty members, 99 graduating students and their parents participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Srikant Pulari said nursing was one of the noblest professions and expressed his happiness at being part of the graduation ceremony. The nursing profession was in high demand, particularly in foreign countries, and advised the graduates to make the best use of the opportunities available to them.

He said trained nurses had excellent career opportunities in government, semi-government and private sectors as well as abroad. The graduates must pursue their profession with dedication and a spirit of service and contribute to the further growth and development of the nursing sector.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmutt said nursing was a highly noble service that required compassion and a strong sense of humanity. He urged the graduates to serve patients with dedication and empathy and contribute to making the nursing profession even more respected and vibrant.