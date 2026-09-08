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Satya Niketan collapse sparks student protests

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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INTRO

A deadly building collapse in South Delhi has sparked student protests, raising serious concerns over safety, accountability and civic negligence.

NEW DELHI

A building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan has triggered widespread student protests and renewed scrutiny over alleged civic negligence and safety lapses in paying guest (PG) accommodations.

Students, protesting ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, demanded accountability for the incident, compensation for the victims and their families, and a safety audit of PG accommodations across South Campus. They also called for adequate and affordable hostel facilities for university students.

The collapse claimed seven lives and has intensified concerns over the safety of buildings housing students. Police have registered an FIR against building owner Hariram Gupta, his wife and son under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash acts endangering life and negligent construction.

Investigators reportedly found that additional floors had been illegally constructed on a 40-to-50-year-old foundation, allegedly to increase rental income. The findings have raised questions over building approvals and enforcement by civic authorities.

Ground reports have also highlighted concerns over an earlier collapse of an under-construction building in the area four years ago. Students and residents have questioned why stronger preventive action was not taken after the earlier incident.

The protests have now brought renewed focus on student housing safety, with demands for stricter inspections, accountability and better hostel infrastructure for students living away from their homes.

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